Lancashire

Police horse Morecambe dies at Blackpool football match

  • 23 April 2019
Morecambe police horse with Eric Morecambe statue Image copyright Lancashire Constabulary
Image caption The police horse, called Morecambe, died outside Blackpool FC's Bloomfield Road stadium

A police horse has died and its rider was injured in a "tragic accident" at a football match.

Lancashire Constabulary said the horse, named Morecambe, was at the League One game between Blackpool and Fleetwood when it fell onto a metal pole.

The animal suffered a serious stomach injury and was pronounced dead at the scene in Seasiders Way on Monday evening.

Its rider was taken to hospital after falling into the side of a horsebox.

The mounted officer's injuries have not been revealed.

'Completely devastated'

A force spokesman said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the horse's death and it was being treated as a "tragic accident".

Ch Insp Sue Bushell, of Lancashire Constabulary's mounted branch, said: "We are all completely devastated by the loss of Morecambe in such tragic circumstances.

"The horses are a big part of our police family and Morecambe will be sorely missed by his riders and many colleagues from across the force."

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites