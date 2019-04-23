Image copyright Lancashire Constabulary Image caption The police horse, called Morecambe, died outside Blackpool FC's Bloomfield Road stadium

A police horse has died and its rider was injured in a "tragic accident" at a football match.

Lancashire Constabulary said the horse, named Morecambe, was at the League One game between Blackpool and Fleetwood when it fell onto a metal pole.

The animal suffered a serious stomach injury and was pronounced dead at the scene in Seasiders Way on Monday evening.

Its rider was taken to hospital after falling into the side of a horsebox.

The mounted officer's injuries have not been revealed.

'Completely devastated'

A force spokesman said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the horse's death and it was being treated as a "tragic accident".

Ch Insp Sue Bushell, of Lancashire Constabulary's mounted branch, said: "We are all completely devastated by the loss of Morecambe in such tragic circumstances.

"The horses are a big part of our police family and Morecambe will be sorely missed by his riders and many colleagues from across the force."