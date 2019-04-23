Police horse Morecambe dies at Blackpool football match
A police horse has died and its rider was injured in a "tragic accident" at a football match.
Lancashire Constabulary said the horse, named Morecambe, was at the League One game between Blackpool and Fleetwood when it fell onto a metal pole.
The animal suffered a serious stomach injury and was pronounced dead at the scene in Seasiders Way on Monday evening.
Its rider was taken to hospital after falling into the side of a horsebox.
The mounted officer's injuries have not been revealed.
'Completely devastated'
A force spokesman said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the horse's death and it was being treated as a "tragic accident".
Ch Insp Sue Bushell, of Lancashire Constabulary's mounted branch, said: "We are all completely devastated by the loss of Morecambe in such tragic circumstances.
"The horses are a big part of our police family and Morecambe will be sorely missed by his riders and many colleagues from across the force."