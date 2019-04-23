Image copyright Google Image caption Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the sudden death of a man who was found with head injuries at a home in Lancashire.

Emergency services were called to the address in West End Road, Morecambe, at about 06:20 BST.

A Lancashire Police spokeswoman said the man, thought to be aged in his 30s, was found with serious head injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.

She added: "The death is currently being treated as unexplained and an investigation is underway."