Image copyright Google Image caption The home was rated inadequate by CQC inspectors

A care home which inspectors said left residents "at risk of serious harm" has closed.

Silver Birch Lodge in Ormskirk was put in special measures over failings in leadership and safety during an unannounced inspection on 11 February.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said it had "significantly deteriorated" since an inspection in August 2018.

However, the report said the privately-run home in Aughton was clean and staff were "respectful".

The facility on Bold Lane provided accommodation for up to 31 older people, though at the time of the inspection, there were 21 residents.

'Dignified and respectful'

CQC inspectors found medicines at the home were not managed safely and residents were not always risk-assessed in relation to falls and weight loss, putting them at risk of serious harm.

They also found management had not made changes specified in a fire safety inspection report, putting people at risk, and staff were not always checked to see if they were suitable to work with vulnerable adults or given enough training.

The report concluded that while there had been some improvements since the previous inspection, there were areas that had "deteriorated further" and the home was rated inadequate.

However, it said residents and their families has spoken positively about the staff who "interacted in a dignified and respectful way".

A Lancashire County Council spokesman said the home was closed on 17 April and all its residents had been moved to new accommodation and were "settling well".

Management at the home could not be contacted for comment.