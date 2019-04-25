Image copyright PA Image caption The attacks were on the Cheshire and Greater Manchester forces' websites

A man has admitted carrying out cyber-attacks on two police force websites.

Liam Reece Watts, 20, admitted launching deliberate denial of service (DDoS) attacks on Greater Manchester and Cheshire police.

At Chester Crown Court, he pleaded guilty to two counts of unauthorised acts with intent to impair operation of or prevent access to a computer.

Watts, of Stratford Road, Chorley was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 28 June.

DDoS attacks involve flooding a target's service with extremely high volumes of traffic in an effort to overwhelm them.