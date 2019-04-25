Image copyright Lancashire Archive Image caption The ferret has been reluctant to leave its new home

A ferret caught "ferreting around" in a council's archives is believed to have "tailgated" a delivery to get in, an archivist has said.

The "domesticated" animal was found at Preston's Lancashire Archives earlier.

Senior archivist David Tyldesley said he had initially thought the ferret was stuffed, but "then I saw it move".

He said despite his shock, the animal was "very comfortable" and would be spending a night in the archives before the RSPCA come to collect it on Friday.

"We had just taken a delivery when I thought 'where did that stuffed ferret come from?', then I saw it move," said Mr Tyldesley.

"I think that it must have tailgated the delivery people.

"We tried to shoo it away but it was very reluctant."

He added that the RSPCA had given staff "some advice" about how to look after ferrets and it now seemed "to be very comfortable".