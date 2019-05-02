Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was pronounced dead at the scene on Charles Lane

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in Haslingden, Lancashire.

The victim, believed to be in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to a property on Charles Lane at 01:15 BST.

The man, who has yet to be formally identified, suffered a stab wound to the chest.

Four men, aged between 30 and 38, and a 44-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A Home Office post-mortem examination will take place later, police confirmed.