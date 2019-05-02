Image copyright Lancashire Police/Google Image caption Police have warned people not to approach Thomas Parkinson

A murderer is at large after fleeing an open prison in Lancashire more than a week ago, police have revealed.

Thomas Parkinson had been serving the final two years of a life sentence when he absconded from HMP Kirkham on April 24.

The 31-year-old was convicted as a teenager in 2007 after stabbing Shaun Higgins, 23, at a house party in Preston.

Lancashire Police have only just made the incident public.

When asked by the BBC to explain the delay, a spokesman said the force's decision to use public appeals "has to be considered in terms of being relevant, proportionate and necessary".

The force is now appealing for help to find Parkinson, but warned people not to approach him as he could be violent.

Formerly of Acacia Street in Preston, he is described as 5ft 7in, slim with brown hair and green eyes.

He has links to the Warrington, Widnes and Bolton areas.

A police spokesman urged Parkinson to "do the right thing and come forward".