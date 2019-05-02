Murder probe after body found in Lancashire wood
- 2 May 2019
A murder investigation has been launched after a body was found in woodland near an area popular with walkers in Lancashire.
The body was found off Parbold Hill at about 17:25 BST on Wednesday, police said.
A spokesman said the death was being treated as suspicious and a post mortem examination would be carried out.
Det Ch Insp Geoff Hurst, said: "It is not known if the body is a man or woman and enquiries are ongoing."