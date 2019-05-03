Image copyright Google Image caption The body was found near Parbold Hill

Police believe a person found dead in a wood was a local man in his late teens.

A murder investigation was launched after the body was found near Parbold Hill, Lancashire on Wednesday.

Police said formal identification and post-mortem tests would be carried out later. A cause of death is yet to be established.

Police said they were "at the relatively early stages" of the investigation and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.