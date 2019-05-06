Image copyright POLICE HANDOUT Image caption Alex Davies' body was found on May 1

A 17-year-old boy will appear in court charged with the murder of another teenager whose body was found in a wood.

The body of Alex Davies, 18, from Skelmersdale, Lancashire, was found near Parbold Hill on Wednesday.

Police said the last confirmed sighting of him was near a railway bridge in Parbold at about 14:00 BST on April 29.

The 17-year-old, who is from Chorley but cannot be named, will appear at Preston Magistrates' Court on Monday.

He was charged with murder on Sunday following the discovery of Mr Davies' body on May 1.

A subsequent post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be stab wounds and asphyxiation, Lancashire Police said.