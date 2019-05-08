Lancashire

Morecambe and Bishop Auckland arrests over £1m organised crime spree

  • 8 May 2019
Six people who police believe are members of an organised crime gang have been arrested over a series of thefts and burglaries across northern England.

Lancashire Police believe the gang has stolen more than £1m by taking cash machines, cash-in-transit and a high value industrial vehicle.

Five men in Bishop Auckland, County Durham and a woman in Morecambe, Lancashire were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit theft.

They remain in custody for questioning.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said the arrests, made in conjunction with the Durham and Cumbria forces, were related to thefts and burglaries over the last year.

He said officers were searching a number of properties in Durham and Morecambe, but refused to comment on which incidents the arrests were made in relation to.

