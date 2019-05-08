Image copyright Google Image caption Michael Dale, 46, was found with fatal stab wounds at a house in Haslingden

A man has been charged with murdering another man in Lancashire.

Michael Dale, 46, was found with fatal stab wounds in a property in Charles Lane, Haslingden in the early hours of 2 May.

Shahid Hussain, 37, of no fixed address, is due to face a charge of murder at Blackburn Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Two other men, aged 30 and 35, who were held on suspicion of murder have been released under investigation.

A 38-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman who were also arrested will face no further action, Lancashire Police said.