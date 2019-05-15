Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Stephen Derbyshire launched a "savage attack on an innocent man", police said

A man "consumed with jealousy" who killed his girlfriend's former partner in a "savage attack" has been jailed.

Stephen Derbyshire. 34, hunted down his partner's ex Michael Hart in Fleetwood, Lancashire, last year.

After swerving into Mr Hart's car he chased him down the street, knifing him 16 times in the head, neck and chest

Derbyshire, of Hawthorne Drive, Thornton, pleaded guilty to murder at Preston Crown Court and was jailed for life with a minimum term of 20 years.

'Innocent man'

He went in search of Mr Hart in the early hours of 9 December after arguing with his girlfriend about alleged contact between the two, Lancashire Police said.

Derbyshire was seen on Hatfield Road deliberately swerving his car into the path of Mr Hart's, police said.

Both men got out of their cars and a chase ensued.

When Mr Hart fell in the street, Derbyshire stabbed him 16 times in the head, neck and chest, CCTV footage showed.

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Michael Hart's family said he would be "missed every second for the rest of our lives"

Derbyshire fled the scene and Mr Hart was rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he died.

Det Ch Insp Leah Rice said: "Derbyshire became consumed with jealousy and as a result launched an utterly savage attack on an innocent man, who had no way of defending himself."

After the Tuesday's sentencing, Mr Hart's relatives said: "We will never be the same family, as Michael was the glue that held us together... he will be missed every second of every day for the rest of our lives."