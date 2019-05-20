Lancashire

Girl, 12, dies after being struck by van in Ellel

  • 20 May 2019
Charlotte Edwards Image copyright Lancashire Police
Image caption Charlotte Edwards was a year seven pupil at Lancaster Girls' Grammar School

A 12-year-old girl, who died after being struck by a van in north Lancashire, was "bright, fun-loving, talented and caring" her family said.

Charlotte Edwards, known as Lottie, from Ellel, was a year seven pupil at Lancaster Girls' Grammar School.

The crash happened on Bay Horse Road just after 16:00 BST on Friday. The driver of the transit van was not injured, police said.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

