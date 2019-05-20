Girl, 12, dies after being struck by van in Ellel
- 20 May 2019
A 12-year-old girl, who died after being struck by a van in north Lancashire, was "bright, fun-loving, talented and caring" her family said.
Charlotte Edwards, known as Lottie, from Ellel, was a year seven pupil at Lancaster Girls' Grammar School.
The crash happened on Bay Horse Road just after 16:00 BST on Friday. The driver of the transit van was not injured, police said.
Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.