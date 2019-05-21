Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was sexually assaulted in the toilet at a Sainsbury's store in Burnley

A "dangerous" paedophile who attacked a seven-year-old boy in a supermarket toilet has been jailed.

Dennis Walsh, 39, sexually abused the child in a cubicle at Sainsbury's in Burnley, Lancashire, on 25 November.

He admitted sexual assault of a child under 13, false imprisonment, and breach of a sexual harm prevention order at Burnley Crown Court.

Judge Sara Dodd said Walsh was "dangerous" and sentenced him to seven and a half years in jail.

Walsh, of Albert Street in Burnley, was also made subject to an extended licence period of seven years and placed on the sex offenders register.