Image copyright Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption An investigation is under way into the cause of the fire

A blaze which swept through a home left one child with burns and another suffering from smoke inhalation, Lancashire Fire Service has said.

Firefighters were called to East Park Road in Blackburn at 22:15 BST on Monday.

A fire service spokesman said the house's occupants were all outside by the time crews arrived.

He said the two children were taken to hospital for treatment, along with a man who had also breathed in smoke.

Seven fire engines from Blackburn, Hyndburn, Darwen and Preston were sent to the scene.

Image copyright Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Fire crews were praised for putting out the "huge" fire

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.

Councillor Hussain Akhtar, who represents the area, said the blaze was "huge" and the firefighters who attended "did an amazing job putting it out".

"It's very sad for the family to see their home burning, but the community rallied to support them last night," he added.