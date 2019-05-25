Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was found in a house in Raven Street

A murder investigation has been started after a man was found dead five days ago in Preston.

The body of Steven May, 50, was discovered in a house in Raven Street, Deepdale, on Monday morning.

Post-mortem tests revealed he died from several injuries.

A 44-year-old man from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Det Insp Martin Pearson, from Lancashire Police, said: "We are looking at his last movements in the time before he suddenly died to try and build a picture of what has happened to him and why."