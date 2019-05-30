Image copyright CBHUK Image caption Lord Patel was created a life peer in 2000

Tributes have been paid to Labour peer Lord Adam Patel of Blackburn, who died on Wednesday aged 78.

MP Keith Vaz described the Gujarati-born father of eight, who was made a life peer in 2000, as "Labour's northern rock".

Rashid Mogradia, of The Council of British Hajjis, described him as "a formidable businessman and a community champion".

The peer's funeral will be held in Blackburn later.

Lord Patel, known locally as Lord Adam, came to Blackburn in the 1960s after studying at the University of Baroda in Gujarat State, India.

He was a founder member of several community organisations and managing director of a clothing company.

'Labour through and through'

Lord Patel served as director of the East Lancashire Training Enterprise Council, president of Lancashire Council of Mosques, vice-president of the Blackburn Community Relations Council and chairman of The Council of British Hajjis, which looks after the interests of Muslims going on pilgrimage to Mecca.

Mr Vaz said: "Adam Patel's life embodies the very essence of the journey taken by so many British Asians since their arrival in the UK.

"He was Labour through and through but also kept his deep roots in the British Muslim community of the north-west even after he entered the House of Lords.

"His desire to help everyone who needed it frustrated his large family circle who had to cope with people visiting his home well after midnight.

"He was loyal, devoted to family, strong and dedicated to his causes."