Gemma Marie said she was paid £35 for a family ticket but was charged an extra £10 when she arrived

The organiser of a children's festival has reported receiving threats from angry visitors who described the event as "dirty and dangerous".

Lytham Kids Festival at Lytham Hall was described on social media as "a massive rip-off" and a "shambles" with poor staffing and exposed wires.

Organiser Katie Harris of Red Cherry Media UK has reported receiving malicious communications to police.

The BBC has contacted the company for a response.

More than 800 people have joined a Facebook group called "Lytham Kids Festival - we demand a refund".

Gemma Marie, from Blackpool, said the event was a "total shambles... and massive rip-off".

She said a number of activities supposed to be included in her £35 family ticket incurred an additional £10 charge.

However, she said there was a lack of staff supervising activities including a bouncy castle.

"No-one was manning the inflatables which were wet and it was a free-for-all. The baby sensory room had a live plug socket hanging down at the back of it."

Jessica Wilson said the baby area was "absolutely vile".

"Live wires exposed, plug sockets, damp, smelly old carpets and a few dirty toys thrown in."

Mary Vingoe, from Manchester, said there were no staff "at any point" in the baby room and it was only thanks to the vigilance of parents that no-one was hurt.

"We aren't bothered about a refund," she said.

"The power socket in the baby tent was flagged up on Saturday morning so why weren't any steps taken to rectify it and make it safe?"

Lytham Hall said in a statement it had not organised the festival and it was the first time it had hired its ground out for the event.

It said: "Please be assured that the management and trustees will be looking into any complaints with the organisers."

Radio Wave which sold some festival tickets said in a statement it was refunding all tickets bought through its website.

Lancashire Police confirmed it received a report of threats made to the festival organiser on Monday.