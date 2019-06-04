Image copyright Blackpool Police Image caption Officers want to reunite the festive figure with its owners

Police are searching for the owner of a Christmas gnome they believe was "abducted" from a home in Blackpool, according to a fun post on Facebook.

Officers said the constable at the centre of the case had been nicknamed "Sherlock Gnomes" at his station in the Lancashire seaside town.

Facebook user Simon Scarr joked the successful police work could "improve the Gnome Office crime figures".

Lancashire Police have urged the figure's owner to contact the force.