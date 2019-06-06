Image copyright Google Image caption Planning officers said there was "no evidence of the worst fears" of the objectors

Plans to convert a former hotel into an eight-bedroom holiday let have been approved, despite local fears it would be used for stag and hen parties.

Blackpool Council approved Northern Nights's plan to convert the former North Grange Hotel on Queens Promenade into "luxurious" accommodation.

Nearby residents had raised concerns about large groups using the property.

The developer said they were targeting multi-generational families and conference guests, not groups.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the developer had stated it would "transform a run-down and partially-derelict property subject to an enforcement notice", which would have a positive impact on the entire neighbourhood".

Raising objections, one resident questioned whether Blackpool catered for the type of visitors the developer was seeking to attract, while another said they were worried that the plans would lead to "increased local disturbance from anti-social behaviour".

However, in a report published ahead of the meeting, the council's planning officers said there was "no evidence of the worst fears of some of the objectors relating to up to 16 youths booking the accommodation".

Responding to the concerns, the developer said it was "keen to avoid" attracting young revellers who would cause a problem for local residents, and would only accommodate visitors who behave well.

Northern Nights added that its current properties were popular with Chinese tourists and the firm would consider employing a Mandarin speaker if that area of its buisness grew.