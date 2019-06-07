Image caption Usdaw's Mike Aylward said any action would continue until Boohoo "listens to reason"

Online fashion retailer Boohoo has been "found wanting" when it comes to giving their workers an independent voice, a union has said.

Protesting at the firm's head office in Manchester and in Burnley, the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (Usdaw) said the firm had refused to meet to discuss official recognition.

Boohoo employs about 2,000 staff at its warehouse in Burnley.

The firm said its workers had "no interest" in union representation.

In 2018, the Environmental Audit Committee recommended that Boohoo engaged with Usdaw over the issue.

Committee chairwoman Mary Creagh MP has since written to the company, asking for a progress report after hearing claims from the union that the retailer has not kept to its commitments.

Image copyright Boohoo Image caption The Manchester-based company has seen sales and its share price soar in recent years

Usdaw divisional officer Mike Aylward said some of the firm's staff had joined the union and they "want a voice in their workplace".

He said any action would continue until Boohoo "listens to reason, listens to our members and listens to the cross-party committee of MPs".

"Boohoo want to convince Parliament that they are an ethical trader, but when it comes to giving their staff a voice through an independent trade union they are found wanting," he added.

A spokesman for the firm said employee engagement was high on the agenda, adding that an internal forum, called Your Voice, "allows for a frank exchange of views, for the teams to provide feedback on all aspects of working at Burnley and for them to share their ideas for improvements".

"We meet frequently with our teams to understand their level of interest in union representation," he said.

"At the most recent meeting held to discuss this matter, just last month, there continued to be no interest from our teams."