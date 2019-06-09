Image copyright Google Image caption Sharon Jennings was bitten while walking her dog on the old railway lines in the Brookfield area of Preston

A man has been arrested following the death of woman a week after she was attacked by a dog.

Sharon Jennings, 55, was bitten on the hand and neck when she intervened in a fight between her pet and another dog in Brookfield, Preston, on 31 May.

A 49-year-old man from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

He remains in police custody and a dog has been seized, Lancashire Police said.

Ms Jennings had been out walking her dog on the old railway lines between 18:00 and 19:30 BST, police said.

She was found unwell at her home three days later, on 3 June, and taken to Royal Preston Hospital, where she died on Friday.

Det Insp Chris Wellard said enquiries are ongoing and thanked "the local community for their support of our investigation so far".

He appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the force.