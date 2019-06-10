Image copyright Family handout/Google Image caption Mr Morris's family said he was "quiet and kind and loved his family dearly"

A man who was discovered with "serious unexplained injuries" at a fruit shop has died, police have said.

Harry Morris, 67, was found unconscious at S & B Fruits in Earby at about 10:00 BST on Tuesday, Lancashire Police said.

He was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital, where he died on Friday. A post-mortem examination to find out how he died is due to take place.

His family said he was a "quiet and kind" man and they were "all deeply shocked and saddened" by his death.

A woman, 49, was charged with assault, robbery and unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle on Thursday.