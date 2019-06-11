Image copyright Ian Forsyth/Getty Image caption The Brexit Party MEP has defended her comments suggesting science could "produce an answer" to being gay

Ann Widdecombe's first show since her comments on homosexuality led to the axing of a number of tour dates is set to go ahead "to support free speech".

Shows in Greater Manchester, Devon, and Surrey were cancelled after the Brexit Party MEP suggested science could "produce an answer" to being gay.

Lowther Pavilion in Lytham, Lancashire, said the show would go on, prompting claims it will give her a platform "to spout vile hate".

The MEP has defended her comments.

In a statement Lowther Pavilion said: "The right of free speech in the theatre was long fought and should be protected so that all opinions can be represented."

Tim Lince, of the Lowther Theatre Trust, added: "It is very important everyone has the chance to [put forward] their own views."

There was an angry reaction on social media from some people to the theatre's decision.

Anthony Carroll said on Facebook it was "absolutely disgusting" the theatre was allowing Ms Widdecombe "to use such a wonderful place of love hope and diversity to spout her... homophobic views".

Matthew Bradbury said the other theatres that refused to host the show were "more enlightened and can differentiate between free speech and bigoted homophobia".

Others backed the Pavilion's stance. Sarah Price said she did not agree with many of the MEP's views but "if people don't want to see or hear her, they don't need to attend".

Ms Widdecombe has blamed "liberal tyranny" for the backlash to the remarks she made in a Sky News interview on 2 June.

She said theatres which had "caved in" by axing her Strictly Ann: An Evening With Ann Widdecombe were "denying free speech".