Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Police said the last known sighting of Steven Thurston was on Sunday afternoon

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of another man in his home.

Steven Thurston, 50, was found with "significant head injuries" at his home in Sussex Drive, Blackburn in the early hours of Monday.

A 22-year-old man, from Accrington, and a 30-year-old man, from Blackburn, are being questioned on suspicion of murder.

Mr Thurston's family said he was the "kindest" father, son and brother.

Det Ch Insp Zoe Russo said she wanted to hear from any witnesses who had seen the Mr Thurston after the last known sighting of him at about 16:00 BST on Sunday.

She said he had been subjected to a "violent and sustained assault".

A 52-year-old woman, from Blackburn, has also been arrested but police have not said on what grounds.