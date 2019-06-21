Image caption Preston Guild Hall staff were laid off last month amid financial difficulties at the venue

Preston City Council has taken back ownership of the city's troubled Guild Hall.

The authority has seized control of the lease it agreed with businessman Simon Rigby when he became owner in 2014.

The venue recently closed after being placed into administration by Mr Rigby.

He said he was now seeking legal advice after claiming he was not officially informed by the council of its decision.

Earlier this week Mr Rigby, who laid off staff last month, had proposed running the hall as a charity, taking no profits from the venue.

He set up The Guild Foundation, appointing GF Preston Ltd to run the venue before its long-term future was decided.

However, detailed plans for the charity operation remained unclear and the council stepped in after its leader said the authority had been "let down" by Mr Rigby.

Council leader Matthew Brown said: "Over recent weeks it has become abundantly clear that it was necessary for the council to intervene and regain control of the property."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The venue has hosted snooker tournaments including the Coral Players Championship in March

He said transferring the Guild Hall into Mr Rigby's ownership in 2014 was "the only viable decision the council could make at the time" due to financial difficulties.

But he added: "We acted in good faith and have been let down by the unacceptable behaviour of Mr Rigby."

A statement from the council said administrator Beverley Budsworth had formally agreed to pass control of the venue back to the authority.

Conservative Party leader Sue Whittam said the move was "disappointing" but "necessary".

"We are united in our commitment to find an affordable solution for the hall that meets the needs of the city," she said.

The venue's 2,000-capacity Great Hall and 716-seat Charter Theatre remain closed until further notice.

The building has previously hosted the UK snooker championships and performances from the likes of Queen and David Bowie.

Mr Rigby said: "I have not had a single alleged breach brought to my attention by anyone."

He said he hoped the council would not "unravel the work we have done on much improving the Guild Hall."