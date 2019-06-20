Image copyright Police handout Image caption Two people were arrested over Mr Roberts' death but were later released without charge

The death of a man at a house party is to be re-examined by police after a coroner said there was insufficient evidence to rule out unlawful killing.

Gareth Roberts, of Preston, died after a fight at a house in Fulwood in 2018.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of murder, but were later released without charge.

Adjourning the 36-year-old's inquest, Preston coroner Richard Taylor said he would send the case "back to police for them to investigate this further".

A Lancashire Police spokeswoman said the force "respect the coroner's decision and will be reviewing the matter to see if any further action is required".

'Serious concerns'

The hearing at Preston Coroners Court was told Mr Roberts had gone back to the house in Levensgarth Avenue with four other people from the Sherwood pub where he worked in January 2018.

The court heard a fight broke out over the attention his female friend was getting from another man and a coffee table was smashed and a fireplace came away from the wall during the struggle.

At some point, Mr Roberts became "unresponsive" and died from traumatic head, face and neck injuries, which a post-mortem examination found were exacerbated by alcohol and cocaine.

Mr Taylor told the hearing he needed more information about how the 36-year-old came by his injuries and said he had "serious concerns".

He said the inquest had heard evidence that neck restraint "could have contributed to Gareth's death", which "logic dictates.... must have come during the course of the struggle".

"If I conclude this inquest today, I would have to consider a verdict of unlawful killing," he said, adding that to do that, "I would need further evidence."

He said that as a result, he would adjourn the inquest, pending the outcome of further investigation by the police.