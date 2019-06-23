Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police say the boy took both MDMA and cannabis before falling ill

A 17-year-old boy has died after taking MDMA and cannabis.

Police were called to a house in Garstang Road, Preston, at about 04:00 BST on Sunday after the boy fell ill.

He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards. Officers believe he had taken both drugs before becoming unwell.

Lancashire Police has issued a warning after the teenager's death, which it said was currently being treated as unexplained.

Det Insp Martin Pearson said: "This is an extremely sad set of circumstances and my thoughts are with the boy's family and friends at this incredibly sad time.

"We know that he was at a gathering at a house with friends and we believe he has taken drugs in the lead up to his death."

He added: "Following this tragic incident, I would like to take this opportunity to remind people, especially youngsters, of the potential risks of taking drugs.

"Whilst they may be seen as safe and enjoyable, they can prove fatal."