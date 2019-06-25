Image copyright Police handout Image caption Sajed Choudry died from his injuries more than two weeks after the attack in Blackburn

A man died after being hit on the head with a machete amid a simmering feud between two families, a jury heard.

Sajed Choudry, 43, died from his injuries more than two weeks after the attack near his home in Blackburn, Lancashire, on 27 November.

The court heard the Choudry and Ali families had argued for months.

Sadaqat Ali, 36, Rafaqat Ali, 38, Fazal Ilahi, 62, Syed Ali Akbar, 45, and a teenager all deny murder and attempted murder at Preston Crown Court.

Opening the prosecution, Gordon Cole QC showed the jury CCTV footage which he says captured the murder of Mr Choudry following a fight.

He said the five defendants met up in Rhyl Avenue in the late evening armed with pieces of wood, an axe and a machete-type weapon.

Also seen on the footage, he said, was Mr Choudry, who had a baseball bat, and his son, Ahsan, who held a cricket bat.

CCTV 'turned off'

The prosecutor said Sadaqat Ali was seen repeatedly holding the machete and at one point struck Ahsan and caused a massive gash to his left hand.

In return, Sadaqat Ali was hit in the face with the cricket bat and then Rafaqat Ali struck Ahsan on the head with a stick, said Mr Cole.

He said later Sadaqat Ali narrowly missed Mr Choudry's wife with a swipe of the machete before Mr Choudry was felled.

Mr Cole said: "At one stage you will see a clear backhand swipe into the side of the head of Sajed Choudry which caused him to go to the floor. That was the last blow that Sajed Choudry received."

He told jurors further details of Mr Choudry's head injuries would come from a pathologist later in the trial.

Saira Ali, 35, wife of Sadaqat, and Asma Ali, 34, who is married to Rafaqat, deny attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The court heard they deliberately switched off the CCTV system covering the outside of Sadaqat Ali's home before the violence began.

The trial continues.