Image copyright Aurora Energy Resources Image caption Aurora Energy Resources wants to drill two exploratory shale gas wells on Altcar Moss

An energy company said it is to submit a planning application for permission to drill for shale gas at a site in Lancashire.

Aurora Energy Resources said it wants to drill, hydraulically fracture and do exploratory tests at two wells in Altcar Moss near Great Altcar.

It said it had given notice to the relevant planning authority, Lancashire County Council, of its application.

If validated by the authority, it will be open for public consultation.

In 2015 Lancashire County Council refused applications by energy firm Cuadrilla for permission to extract shale gas at its sites at Preston New Road, Little Plumpton and Roseacre Wood on the grounds of noise and traffic impact.

Cuadrilla appealed and following a public inquiry the following year the government approved the firm's plans for Little Plumpton in a landmark ruling.

The firm started fracking for shale gas in October but has had to suspend operations a number of times.

What is fracking?

Fracking is the process of drilling down into the earth before a high-pressure water mixture is directed at the rock to release the gas inside.

Water, sand and chemicals are injected into the rock at high pressure, which allows the gas to flow out to the head of the well.