Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption The children are thought to be with their parents Neil Saunders and Kayleigh Smart

Police are searching for two missing babies amid "serious concerns" for their welfare.

Nate Saunders, aged 18 months, and six-month-old Kiya Smart were last seen at a home in Evenswood in Skelmersdale, Lancashire in the early hours of Wednesday.

Lancashire Police said they were believed to be with their parents Neil Saunders, 34, and Kayleigh Smart, 33.

There is a suggestion they may have travelled to Ireland, the force said.

Det Insp Steve Monk said: "I would like to stress that our immediate concern is the safety of these two young children and I would urge anyone who sees the parents, or who knows where they may be, to get in touch.

"Equally, I would urge Kayleigh and Neil to get in touch if they see this appeal so that we can establish the children are OK."

The family is known to have links to Merseyside as well as Lancashire.