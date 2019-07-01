Image copyright Google Image caption Pupils were turned away from AKS Lytham on Monday

A head teacher said he was forced to close his school following the overnight arrival of travellers.

Pupils at AKS Lytham, an independent mixed-sex school, were turned away on Monday morning because it was deemed unsafe for them to attend lessons.

In a social media statement, head master Mike Walton said the closure was "due to the unauthorised presence of travellers on the school grounds".

Lancashire Police and Blackpool Council said they were investigating.

There have been reports of up to six caravans on the school fields and dogs running loose.

The following statement was provided by Mr Walton to the press this morning: "Due to unauthorised presence of travellers on the school grounds we have had to close the school today." Parents will receive an update later today.

Lancashire Police said: "We are aware of the issue and we are working closely with both the school and the local authority to resolve it."

The school said parents would receive an update later on Monday.

Writing underneath the school's official statement on Facebook, parent Lucy Victoria said: "Thank you for making the correct decision to close the school today. Keeping the children safe is of paramount importance."

AKS Lytham is a private school which teaches pupils aged from three to 18.