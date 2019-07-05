Image caption Debbie Coleman said she could have "gone to the corner shop" to buy prescribed paracetamol

A patient said it was "unbelievable" she had to wait five hours in hospital for a prescription that turned out to be for paracetamol.

Blackpool councillor Debbie Coleman said she could have "gone to the corner shop" instead, freeing up a bed at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said measures were now in place to help speed up the process.

Twelve wards also now have dedicated pharmacy teams to help reduce delays.

A meeting of Blackpool Council's adult social care and health scrutiny committee was told the scheme would hopefully be rolled out to more of the hospital.

According to a report submitted to the committee, the average turnaround for discharges monitored by the pharmacy department was 90 minutes in May, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Bernice Groves, director of operations (urgent and emergency care), said the trust was also looking to "streamline" clinicians' ward rounds.

Ms Coleman told the meeting that following a recent four-day hospital stay she had waited five hours for her prescription before being allowed home.

She said she had expected to be given anti-sickness medication she had been taking in hospital.

"If I had known it was just for paracetamol I could have left five hours before and gone to the corner shop to buy it myself," she said.

"It was unbelievable, and someone else could have had the bed."

Despite the wait Ms Coleman said the treatment she received at the hospital was "fantastic".

"I wouldn't be here now if hadn't been for the doctors and nurses.

"We are lucky to have such a fantastic hospital on the doorstep," she added.