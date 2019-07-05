Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Whippy and Mr Creamy have been spoken to by their local council about their behaviour

Two rival ice cream men have been ordered to "cool it" after fighting in a row over where they pitched up their vans.

The stand-off between Mr Whippy and Mr Creamy in Lancashire caused such a ripple police and the local council got involved.

It is the second time Mr Whippy - real name Mohammed Mulla - has been caught up in a cold war with a competitor.

Police said they were investigating the latest incident in Blackburn.

A spokesman said: "We received a report of nuisance. The report is of someone overtaking an ice cream van and blocking it for an hour on 21 June.

"We have tried to re-contact the informant and had no response."

Both Mr Whippy and Mr Creamy - Jahangir Rashid - have been approached by the BBC for comment.

Blackburn with Darwen Council is speaking to the two men, hoping to create a thaw in relations.

A council spokesman said: "We are working with the two vendors and are expecting them to cool it.

"We hope they have a good summer and should be reassured that we are using all our powers to make sure this happens."