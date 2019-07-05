Image copyright Google Image caption The Guild Hall opened in 1972

A new operator is being sought for Preston's Guild Hall after the city council took over its lease.

The venue was placed into administration last month by owner Simon Rigby after he said he had failed to reach an agreement with a management company to run it.

He bought it in 2014 and had pledged to invest in the site.

Preston City Council said it was looking for an operator "ready and able" to revitalise the venue.

Leader Matthew Brown said the council recognised the venue's importance to the city.

"This is a very different proposition to the one we took to market five years ago, because times have changed and we have learned from experience," he said.

The deadline for proposals is 15 July.

The Guild Hall has previously hosted the UK snooker championships and performances from the likes of Queen and David Bowie.