Image copyright Sarah Moore Image caption Sarah Moore said she "fully expected" to get a parking ticket when she rushed Lacie-Christina to hospital

A mother who illegally parked her car as she rushed her toddler to A&E avoided a fine when ambulance staff "sweet talked" a traffic warden.

Sarah Moore said she was "resigned" to being fined for dumping her car "on double yellows" when she raced Lacie-Christina to Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Instead she found a "lovely note" from staff at a private ambulance firm.

She said the "random act of kindness" had "really helped... it restored my faith in people".

Lancashire County Council said the enforcement officer was able to consider her case as an exception, thanks to the ambulance staff.

Ms Moore, from Morecambe, said the two-year-old had split her head open and "blood was pouring everywhere" when she abandoned her car outside the hospital on 2 July.

Image copyright Google (left) and Sarah Moore (right) Image caption The ambulance crew left a note saying they had "sweet talked" the traffic warden at Royal Lancaster Infirmary

She said staff from the North West Private Ambulance Liaison Services (NWPALS) warned her she would get a parking ticket.

"I was in a state because I was so worried about Lacie," she said.

"I fully expected to get a ticket."

About an hour later when Lacie had had the wound on her head glued, she returned to the car and was taken aback by a note from the NWPALS.

It read: "We spoke with the traffic warden and told him about your situation and managed to sweet talk him into letting you off under the circumstances."

"Not many people would do that," she said.

Image copyright Sarah Moore Image caption Lacie needed treatment to her head after the fall

Peter Bell, Lancashire County Council's regulation and enforcement manager, said: "Whilst we would always prefer people to park legally it is often the case in an emergency situation that the last thing on someone's mind is parking."

NWPALS were unavailable for comment.