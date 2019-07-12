Image copyright David Dixon/Geograph Image caption Helmshore Mills still have their original working machinery in situ

Two mill museums with funding issues will be supported by a council while it negotiates with the National Trust about a possible handover.

Lancashire County Council will pay over £1m to Rossendale's Helmshore Mills Textile Museum and Burnley's Queen Street Mill over the next two years.

The authority said it had a "memorandum of understanding" to work together with the charity "to find solutions".

The trust said it wanted "to play our part" in the museums' futures.

The council stopped funding the museums in 2016 amid efforts to save £65m, before re-opening them two years later.

The Grade I listed Queen Street Mill, which was featured in the films Peterloo and The King's Speech, is thought to be the last surviving 19th Century steam-powered weaving mill, while Helmshore Mills are the only ones to still have their original working machinery in situ.

The charity's spokeswoman Eleanor Underhill said the mills were "a crucial part of Lancashire's heritage and Britain's industrial revolution".

"As a charity that cares for special places, we want to play our part in helping more special places deliver public benefit for all," she added.