Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Brian and Ronald Thexton are being held on suspicion of theft offences

Two brothers who went on the run from police investigating a £1m crime spree have been arrested.

Brian and Ronald Thexton, 43 and 35, were held on suspicion of theft offences in Gisburn, Lancashire, on Thursday, police said.

They were wanted in connection with thefts and burglaries across northern England, targeting cash machines and high value vehicles.

The pair fled from police during raids carried out in County Durham in May.