Image copyright Google Image caption The fight on Brunswick Street has been linked to two earlier incidents by police

A fight involving a group of men carrying machetes has left two people needing surgery, police have said.

The disturbance broke out on Brunswick Street in Nelson, at about 01:15 BST.

One man, aged 19, suffered injuries to a leg and hand, while another 19-year-old suffered serious stomach wounds, a Lancashire Police spokesman said.

Four men from Nelson and two from Burnley have been arrested on suspicion of assault.

A fifth man from Nelson was also arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer.

The police spokesman said an 18-year-old man also suffered an arm injury, but was discharged after hospital treatment.

He said the fight may be linked to two others in Nelson on Monday, one close to a Spar store in Manchester Road at about 23:00 and another in Southfield Street at about 23:40.

Det Insp Nikki Bithell described the fights as "shocking and very serious" but said officers did not believe there was any threat to the wider public.