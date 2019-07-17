Image copyright Google Image caption Men carrying machetes and bats on Brunswick Street were reported to police

A man has been charged with attempting to murder two 19-year-olds who were seriously injured in a fight involving machetes.

The pair were hurt when the disturbance broke out in Brunswick Street, Nelson, at about 01:15 BST.

One suffered leg and hand injuries, while the other sustained back wounds, Lancashire Police said.

Nasar Ahmed, 18, of Reedyford Road, Nelson, will appear before Blackburn Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

He faces two charges of attempted murder.

Three men from Nelson and two from Burnley, all 19, arrested on suspicion of assault have been released on police bail with strict conditions.

A 20-year-old arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer has been released without charge.

Det Insp Nicola Bithell appealed for information and said the disturbance was "being treated as an isolated incident."