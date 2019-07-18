Image copyright Google Image caption Properties are being searched on Burns st and Gordon St in Burnley and Manor St in Accrington

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of terror offences after raids in two Lancashire towns.

Police are searching properties in Burns Street and Gordon Street, Burnley, and Manor Street, Accrington.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Another man, 33, was arrested on suspicion of disseminating terrorist publications.

They remain in custody.

Lancashire Police said there would be extra police activity in the areas but said there was "no immediate threat to local people".