Four murder arrests over suspected 'hit-and-run'

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was pronounced dead at the scene in Freckleton Street in Kirkham

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was killed in a suspected hit-and-run.

Lancashire Police were called to reports of an incident in Freckleton Street, Kirkham, at about 16:15 BST.

A man in his 40s, who is believed to have been hit by a car that drove off, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers stopped a Nissan Micra between junctions 6 and 5 of the M61 a short time later and arrested the four occupants, a police spokesman said.