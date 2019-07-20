Image copyright Google Image caption The man was pronounced dead at the scene near Freckleton Street in Kirkham

Four people arrested after a motorist was knocked down following a row with another driver have been released.

Andrew Dean, 46, died after he got out of his van to speak to the driver of a Micra when the two vehicles crashed on the Kirkham Bypass on Thursday.

Detectives believe they argued and the Nissan was driven in to Mr Dean, who died at the scene.

Two girls, aged 16 and 17, and a man and a woman - both 18 - were held on suspicion of murder.

The man has been released on bail pending further inquiries while the girls and the woman were released without charge.

All four - arrested on the M61 a short time after the crash - are from Greater Manchester, police said.