Chorley stand-off at house as police investigate attack
- 22 July 2019
Police are involved in a stand-off with two men at a house in Chorley, Lancashire, following an alleged attack.
Officers went to Steeley Lane after being told a man and woman had been assaulted.
They went to another address on the street to speak to two men in connection with the attack.
"Both men are refusing to leave the property and a police cordon is currently in place", a spokesman said.