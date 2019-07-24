Man dies two days after Blackpool street attack
- 24 July 2019
A man who was attacked in the street while on a night out in Blackpool has died, police have said.
Gary Williams was found near Ma Kelly's pub on Lytham Road at about 02:00 BST on Sunday, Lancashire Police said.
The 31-year-old died at Royal Preston Hospital on Tuesday. A post-mortem examination to establish the cause of his death will take place.
A 47-year-old Blackpool man was charged with wounding and remanded into custody by the town's magistrates on Monday.