Image copyright Google Image caption The fire broke out at a house in Burnley Road, Colne

The death of a man in a house fire in Lancashire is being treated as murder, police have said.

A police officer raised the alarm after spotting the house on fire while driving along Burnley Road in Colne shortly after midnight.

The victim has yet to be formally identified and officers are trying to trace his next of kin.

A 44-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

An injured man found outside the house was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition after being treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

Lancashire Constabulary said the investigation was still at an early stage and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Det Chf Insp Zoe Russo said: "Despite making an arrest, we need to speak to anyone who may have information about what happened."