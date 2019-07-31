Image caption PC Marc Saysill with digger driver Shaun Mitchell

A quick-thinking police officer commandeered a farm vehicle to chase two suspected thieves through fields.

Police were pursuing a stolen campervan in Preston, Lancashire, when the suspects stopped and tried to flee through neighbouring farmland.

PC Marc Saysill then alerted a digger driver and took control of the machinery to catch up with the men.

Assistant Chief Constable Terry Woods described the constable as "an old-fashioned, common-sense bobby".

Image copyright Lancashire Constabulary Image caption The suspects abandoned a stolen campervan before fleeing through farmland

The campervan was stolen during a burglary in Thornton, before travelling along the M55 towards Preston at about 3:30 BST on Tuesday.

A police helicopter was also scrambled to help corner the suspects, who were arrested.

"In 24 years of policing, I've not come across this one before," Mr Woods said.