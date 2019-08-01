Image copyright Google Image caption The fire broke out at a house in Burnley Road, Colne

A man has been charged with manslaughter after a house fire left one man dead and another injured.

John Hodge, 74, died in the fire in Burnley Road in Colne, Lancashire, on Tuesday.

A 56-year-old man found outside the house is being treated in Royal Blackburn Hospital for burns and smoke inhalation.

Carl Salt, 44, of Burnley Road, Colne, has been charged with manslaughter and arson.

He is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court later.

A police officer had raised the alarm after spotting the house on fire while driving along the road shortly after midnight.