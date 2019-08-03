Image copyright Radio Times Image caption Joe Longthorne was best known for his singing and impressions

The entertainer Joe Longthorne has died at the age of 64.

Best known as a singer and impressionist, he regularly appeared on TV shows and toured overseas.

The entertainer Les Dennis tweeted that he was "a supreme talent and a nice man". Cold Feet actor John Thomson said he was a "great entertainer".

A statement on his website said Longthorne, who was born in Hull, died in the arms of his husband Jamie at their Blackpool home.

It said: "Joe died in his bedroom, laying in the arms of his devoted husband of 21 years Jamie, with his rosary beads clutched tight to his chest. He leaves behind sister Ann and brother John."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Joe Longthorne (second from right) in a Radio 2 special celebrating the songs of Don Black

Born to a travelling background, Longthorne started in the entertainment business at an early age after winning a local talent contest.

He regularly appeared on the ITV series "Junior Showtime" in 1969 until the age of 16.

After working the club circuit, he received his big break on the ITV series Search For A Star in 1981.

He regularly featured on other TV programmes in the 1980s, including the Les Dennis Laughter Show and the Royal Variety Performance, and also appeared in theatre in the US and at the Sydney Opera House.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Prince Charles presented Joe Longthorne with an MBE in 2012

However at the peak of his career in 1989 he was diagnosed with the blood cancer lymphoma.

"Cancer is not a word you expect to hear when things are going so well," he later said.

"I felt invincible and suddenly out of the blue I felt helpless. I had two choices - to give in or fight.

"I chose the latter. I got up, dusted myself off and got on with life".

He launched a number of albums in the 1990s and continued to perform despite being diagnosed later with leukaemia.

Skip Twitter post by @prodnose Joe Longthorne has died. A proper powerhouse turn, show business to his fingertips. When we needed someone on TFI to bombard Bowie with show stoppers there was only one man for the job. See ya, Joey...https://t.co/n2p9UWnTGO — Danny Baker (@prodnose) August 3, 2019 Report

He was beset by further health complications after a bone marrow transplant in 2005, and was given the last rites by a priest. But he recovered and continued to perform sell-out concerts.

In 2011, he was also involved in a serious road crash, suffering a broken nose and broken ribs.

A year later, he was awarded an MBE for charitable services.